South Africa: #ClimateStrike - 'It Isn't About Your Future, It's About Our Present'

On Friday 20 September millions of young people across the world will protest against climate injustices and demand governments bring an end to the age of fossil fuels.

In April more than 80 people lost their lives in flash floods as hundreds of homes were washed away by a "rain bomb" that hit areas of Durban. Speaking on 24 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "This is partly what climate change is about, it just hits when we least expect it."

The problem with that statement is we do know when climate change will hit. It happened years ago, when scientists and activists started noticing rising temperatures and environmental degradation and called for change. But their findings were suppressed and climate change went unnoticed until recent years.

Now we are experiencing a crisis.

Young climate activists hold up signs in protest against global heating and carbon pollution outside of Parliament in Cape Town, 15 March 2019. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

July was the hottest month on record since scientists started recording global temperatures, with Paris - the city where global leaders signed the Paris Agreement in 2016 - experiencing its hottest day in 72 years. Across the world, São Paulo, Brazil's largest...