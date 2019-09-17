Zimbabwe: Winky D Manager Quits Civil Service

Photo: Nehanda Radio
Winky D (file photo).
16 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda has left his job as director of disability affairs in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, The Herald Arts can reveal.

Elder Banda, as he is referred to in music circles, relinquished his civil service duties recently, amid reports of clashing interests between his music management roles and the ministry's work.

The Vigilant Band manager has since reportedly tendered a resignation letter to the ministry. An official from the ministry confirmed the development, but could not give details.

Although he could not shed much light into his soaring relationship with his former employer, Banda confirmed the resignation.

"I have since left the post in the ministry," he said.

Asked to give details, Banda said some of the issues had to do with national security. "Remember, I used to hold a high office within the ministry and some of the portfolios I held had things to do with national security and cannot be publicly discussed," he said.

Turning to his music plans, Banda said he will be travelling to South Africa with Winky D on the first week of October for two shows despite xenophobia attacks, which have been going on.

The Vigilant Band manager said they will be sharing the stage with Gemma Griffiths on October 4 in Johannesburg before staging another show with Jah Child and Freeman on the following day.

"The promoter of the show has an obligation to make sure that the show will be a success and as professionals we cannot not cancel an agreement based on things that we have not experienced.

"From the conversations we are having with the promoter, everything is fine. They have given us assurance that they will be taking care of everything. We respect that since it is his obligation and responsibility to make sure that we have information regarding the show.

"But he has made an assurance since he has the ear on the ground and the promoter would have raised a red flag if there was danger," said Banda.

According to the show organisers -Grand Timeless Brands (GTB)- Winky D and Gemma Griffiths will be supported by MC Merciless, Anna Honde, Backspin, Charlieban, Kay Swagga and Virgo. The show has been dubbed Summer Garden.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.