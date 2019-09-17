Malawi: Man Kills Nephew for Using His Bicycle Without Permission

16 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A 20-year-old man is in police custody in Dedza for allegedly killing his nephew who reportedly used the uncle's bicycle without permission.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed the arrest of Godwin Golden over the killing of his 12-year-old nephew Yoswa Pulirani.

"On Saturday, Yoswa got the bicycle and started riding it around the village. Godwin found him riding the bicycle and got angry so he grabbed him and twisted his neck to death," said Kabango.

Kabango said Godwin reportedly dumped the dead body in a pit latrine.

Relations failed to find the body after they mounted a search following Yoswa's failure to return home after the bicycle ride, according to Kabango.

However, next day, some relations got suspicious when Godwin frequently visited the toilet at an interval of every 10 minutes and when they followed him, they were shocked to find the dead body in the toilet.

He was immediately reported to police who came and picked him up and has since been charged with murder.

Godwin and Yoswa hail from Kachere in Dedza.

