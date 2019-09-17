Ghana: GTF Elections Oct 19

16 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has set Saturday, October 19 for its elective congress.

The event will see new officers take the helm of the GTF for the next four years.

President of the GTF, Isaac Aboagye Duah, will seek for a second term.

He will face competition from Tennis Foundation President and administrator Roger Crawford.

Plus Petroleum CEO, Edward Owusu may vie for the Vice President position unopposed.

Philippina Frimpong, Secretary General of the GTF says interested candidates for the position of President would have to purchase forms at a price of Gh¢ 500 while that of the Vice President goes for Gh¢350.

She said forms for candidates vying for the Executive Member positions will go for Gh¢ 200.

Nominations opened on Friday, September 13, 2019 with deadline for submissions set for Wednesday, October 8.

