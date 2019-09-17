Ghana: NSC Holds Course for 100 Coaches

16 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

An Introductory Coaching Course organized by the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba ended on Saturday with over 100 participants graduating.

The one-week course was part of efforts to develop football from the grassroots level across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Saturday, Senior Lecturer, University of Education, Winneba Dr J.A Baba urged the participants to use the knowledge acquired to develop football in the country.

He urged the participants not to hang the certificates on the wall but use the knowledge acquired within the few days to develop football in the country."

He advised them to work and attain higher coaching courses in order to become national coaches in future.

Director General of the NSC, Mr. Eric Nkansa-Dwamena said, the NSC was committed to providing all disciplines with the technical knowledge required to develop sports in the country.

"We have started with soccer coaches and now looking at physiotherapists and dieticians course that would also help develop athletes at that level," he stressed.

Gradually, he said, all aspects of sports development would be tackled to ensure that very capable persons handle sports in the country.

One of the participants, Abraham Nkansah popularly known as 'Apiurugu Chakapama' commended the NSC for organizing the course, adding that it would go a long way to develop quality coaches.

"We have learnt the basic knowledge in coaching which is very vital. I would look forward to having the Licence C and B and hopefully the License A courses to become a fully fledged coach," the President of Die Hard Supporters Union, added.

Resource persons for the course include Mr. Anthony Edusei, Prof Joseph Mintah and Mr. Oti Akenteng.

Caption: Participants in a group photograph with organizers after the closing ceremony

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

