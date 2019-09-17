Ghana: Ashgold Secure Narrow Win Over Berkane

16 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Obuasi — AshantiGold posted a narrow 3-2 victory over their Moroccan counterparts, RS Berkane, in the first leg encounter of the CAF Confederations Cup competition at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, on Saturday.

The Ghanaians appeared to have an easy ride on the afternoon as they led by two goals in the first half, leaving fans to anticipate a cricket score line in the next half.

Despite taking the two-goal lead through Eric Donkor and Shafiu Mumuni, in the first half, the 'Aboakese' lads surprisingly became complacent and allowed the visitors to respond with two quick goals in the second half.

The game started with both sides struggling to stamp their authority in the early stages.

AshGold nearly got the opener after a wonderful one- two- pass by Eric Donkor and Silver but Shafiu Mumuni failed to connect Silver's cross in the Moroccan goal area in the 12th minute as Appiah McCarthy followed with a beautiful strike from a free-kick which was saved by keeper Zouhair Laaroubi.

Eric Donkor finally gave the hosts the lead with a wonderful strike from the left side of the attack in the 16th minute.

Appiah McCarthy nearly increased the tally to 2-0 for his side but his free kick bounced off the crossbar.

With supporters yelling for goals, the 'Miners' raised their game and scored by Shafiu Mumuni in the 44th minute to send the stadium into ruptures.

The visitors were not perturbed and picked themselves up in the second half and controlled the game at the initial parts of the half and pulled one back through the Captain of the side, Mohammed Aziz.

Ashantigold bounced back and nearly had the third but Shafiu Mumuni's strike was disallowed for offside, in the 62nd minute

On the 57th minute, Hamdi Laachir made it 2-2 with a great strike from outside the box, to the chagrin of the home fans.

AshGold secured the third goal when goalkeeper Zouhair Laaroubi pushed Eric Donkor's cross into his own net in the 59th minute.

AshGold 'huffed and puffed' but could not get another goal to add to their lead as the referee whistled for the end of the game.

The 'Miners' will travel to Morocco for the second leg in two weeks time.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.