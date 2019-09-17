Ghana: Ashgold Secure Narrow Win Over Berkane

Obuasi — AshantiGold posted a narrow 3-2 victory over their Moroccan counterparts, RS Berkane, in the first leg encounter of the CAF Confederations Cup competition at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, on Saturday.

The Ghanaians appeared to have an easy ride on the afternoon as they led by two goals in the first half, leaving fans to anticipate a cricket score line in the next half.

Despite taking the two-goal lead through Eric Donkor and Shafiu Mumuni, in the first half, the 'Aboakese' lads surprisingly became complacent and allowed the visitors to respond with two quick goals in the second half.

The game started with both sides struggling to stamp their authority in the early stages.

AshGold nearly got the opener after a wonderful one- two- pass by Eric Donkor and Silver but Shafiu Mumuni failed to connect Silver's cross in the Moroccan goal area in the 12th minute as Appiah McCarthy followed with a beautiful strike from a free-kick which was saved by keeper Zouhair Laaroubi.

Eric Donkor finally gave the hosts the lead with a wonderful strike from the left side of the attack in the 16th minute.

Appiah McCarthy nearly increased the tally to 2-0 for his side but his free kick bounced off the crossbar.

With supporters yelling for goals, the 'Miners' raised their game and scored by Shafiu Mumuni in the 44th minute to send the stadium into ruptures.

The visitors were not perturbed and picked themselves up in the second half and controlled the game at the initial parts of the half and pulled one back through the Captain of the side, Mohammed Aziz.

Ashantigold bounced back and nearly had the third but Shafiu Mumuni's strike was disallowed for offside, in the 62nd minute

On the 57th minute, Hamdi Laachir made it 2-2 with a great strike from outside the box, to the chagrin of the home fans.

AshGold secured the third goal when goalkeeper Zouhair Laaroubi pushed Eric Donkor's cross into his own net in the 59th minute.

AshGold 'huffed and puffed' but could not get another goal to add to their lead as the referee whistled for the end of the game.

The 'Miners' will travel to Morocco for the second leg in two weeks time.