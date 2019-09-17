Liberia: The Last Well Completes Clean Water Projects in 5 Counties

Doc Lawson (far left) Last Well Senior Vice President for Operations Liberia pose with lawmakers shortly after the meeting, held in Monrovia.

The Last Well, a nonprofit organization based in Rockwall, Texas, United States of America, has completed safe drinking water projects in five of the 15 counties.

A ceremony held in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 brought together several lawmakers and superintendents from Grand Cape Mount Count, Grand Bassa, Maryland, River Cess and Sinoe counties.

Doc Lawson, The Last Well's Senior Vice President for Liberia Operations, told the participants that the meeting was intended to present the completion of The Last Well's Clean Water Projects to stakeholders with particular views of the lawmakers to conduct fact-finding about the completed water project.

"This is why we have called you here today to access, get the data. I think we have reached all the areas we think we need to reach and the commitment made by us that everyone should have access to water after every 15 minutes walking distance to the remote and needy areas," he said.

Lawson added that the Last Well is a project organization that is so unique in the sense that private individual, churches are committed and making a lot of sacrifices to help the people of this country to bring clean and safe drinking water.

"We are not supported by any institutions. Every funding committed to this project came from an individual in the United States of America (USA). The Last Well is committed to bringing safe drinking water and the Gospel to the people of Liberia by the end of 2020," he told the participants.

Abdul Hafiz Koroma, the senior WASH Advisor for The Last Well, expressed gratitude to the participants for honoring the invitation to participate in the discussion.

Koroma, who also spoke on the project in Grand Cape Mount County, said The Last Well has served a total target population of 122,400 by constructing 135 new wells, repairing or rehabilitating 69 wells and distributing 2,835 filters to households.

He added that in Grand Bassa County, The Last Well also constructed 93 new wells, rehabilitated 51 and distributed 23,845 filters to community dwellers, while in Maryland County 572 water filters were distributed to households, 14 wells repaired and a total of five new wells were constructed.

He said, "We also constructed 63 new wells in Sinoe, rehabilitated 32 wells and distributed 7,262, while in River Cess, we also constructed a total of 16 new wells, repaired 26 wells and distributed 5,636 of water filters to communities."

Todd Phillips, founder and chief executive officer of Last Well, whose statement is contained in a speech said, "Our organization has always known that solving the water crises and ensuring equitable access for all is the key to solving real-world poverty problems. This has framed and guided our approach to equity in a strategic manner. The mission is to provide border-to-border basic access and to ensure that every citizen is within 15 minutes walking distance of functional water point (well)."