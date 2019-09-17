South Africa: Apartheid Flag - AfriForum's Ernst Roets Not in Contempt of Court, Judge Rules

Photo: AfriForum Marene/Wikimedia
AfriForum Deputy Chief Ernst Roets (file photo).
17 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

An urgent application for AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets to be found in contempt of court was dismissed in the Equality Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Handing down judgment, Judge Colin Lamont said, while he was of the view that Roets may in due course be held to have breached the provisions of the Equality Court Act, he was not in contempt of court.

"This in my view is precisely why the order does not contain a directive prohibiting the display of the flag. There is no order ad factum praesdandum," he said.

The finding stems from a picture of the apartheid flag which Roets tweeted last month - just hours after the same court declared that the gratuitous display of the flag was hate speech.

In the hate speech judgment, Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo declared that the "gratuitous display" of the flag constituted hate speech in terms of Section 10(1) of the Equality Act, unfair discrimination in terms of Section 7 of the act, and harassment in terms of Section 11 of the act.

Roets then tweeted: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

Roets' tweet caused outrage on the social media platform and prompted the Nelson Mandela Foundation to take him to court for contempt of court.

In the application, the foundation submitted that Roets had insulted the dignity of the courts.

However, Roets claimed that he had posted the picture for academic purposes and in his personal capacity - not as an AfriForum representative.

He also argued that he and AfriForum could not be held in contempt of court because the hate speech order was not granted against them specifically.

In addition, he submitted that his tweets fell under the proviso that the display of the flag must be confined to genuine artistic, academic or journalistic expression in the public interest, in terms of Section 2 of the Equality Act.

More to follow.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Lobby Group Head Not in Contempt of Court for Controversial Tweet
Apartheid Flag Tweet to Land South African Lobbyist in Court?
Apartheid-Era Flag Deemed Hate Speech by South African Court
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.