South Africa: Confirmed - Ox Nche Joins Sharks From Cheetahs

Cape Town — The Sharks have confirmed the signing of loosehead prop Ox Nche from the Cheetahs ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The move had been expected for some time, but it was made official on the Durban-based franchise's Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Sharks have confirmed that they will be making another signing - their ninth in nine days - on Wednesday with many expecting it to be Western Province wing Werner Kok.

On Monday, the Sharks unveiled Maties lock Jordan Sesink-Clee while on Sunday they announced that they had secured the services of Western Province prop Michael Kumbira.

In the last week, the Sharks announced the signings of loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs), flyhalf Jordan Chait (Maties), loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Western Province), wing Madosh Tambwe (Lions) and loose forward James Venter (Lions).

The Durbanites kick off their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in all-South African derby on Friday, January 31 in Durban (19:10).

