South Africa: Sharks Flank Signs for Exeter

Cape Town — Sharks loose forward Jacques Vermeulen has joined English club Exeter on a permanent deal with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old arrived at Sandy Park on Monday morning having jetted in from Cape Town and will now waste little time in integrating himself into the club's first-team squad.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to come to a world class club like Exeter Chiefs," Vermeulen told Exeter's official website.

"Today, I feel like a little boy again, very excited about the challenge and just being part of the team.

"I've watched a lot of games on TV and I saw Sandy Park is always full on match-days.

"The team itself play very good rugby and I can't wait to be part of the vibe of the team, learning about the culture and doing my best for the club."

Having started his senior career with Western Province, Vermeulen has been with the Sharks since 2017 and was a prominent figure this past season for them, featuring in 16 Super Rugby fixtures, as well as helping his side reach the semi-finals of the Currie Cup.

Source: Sport24