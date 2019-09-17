Southern Africa: A Bad Case of the Vapours Over Vaping

opinion

After half a dozen deaths allegedly associated with vaping and a surge in teenage e-cigarette use, US President Donald Trump has proposed banning flavoured e-cigarette liquids, which had nothing to do with the health scare in the first place. Local media joined in the hysteria, which will kill more people than it saves.

On Friday 6 September 2019, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US confirmed in a media conference call that it was investigating cases of lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes.

It said it had received reports about three confirmed deaths and a fourth under investigation. In addition, 450 cases of lung disease were under investigation. On Monday, the number of reported deaths was five. Another day later, a sixth death was reported. By late last week, however, the number of cases had been revised downwards, to 380.

The news sparked widespread panic last week, with media headlines connecting e-cigarettes to a "mysterious lung disease" and both the CDC and the American Medical Association (AMA) recommending that all of the more than 10 million US vapers quit immediately - until the cause of the illnesses is understood. Similar calls were made in other countries.

By...