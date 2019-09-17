Uganda: Rwanda, Uganda Push Border Reopening Discussions to Next Meeting

16 September 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Talks between Rwanda and Uganda ended today with the two nations agreeing to treat each other's citizens well.

However, the issue of reopening the border and free movement of people has been pushed to the next meeting, which will happen in Kampala after 30 days.

In a communique, signed by Oliver Nduhungirehe, the Rwandan minister of State in charge of the East African Community and Sam Kutesa, the Ugandan minister of Foreign Affairs, both parties agreed that the issue of free movement of persons and goods and services across the common border and other outstanding issues shall be discussed in the next meeting.

This means the Gatuna border will remain closed for now. Rwanda closed its border to Uganda earlier in February and also blocked its nationals from crossing into Uganda saying their security could not be guaranteed while they were in Uganda. Today's talks were meant to operationalize the peace pact that President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame signed last month in Luanda, Angola easing tensions between Kigali and Kampala.

The communique shows that Rwanda provided a list of Rwandans detained in Uganda and that Uganda offered to verify the information for the purpose of processing those named through the due judicial process. Those found with no evidence of criminal conduct will be released immediately. Both countries also agreed to desist from destabilising peace in both countries.

"Both parties agreed that due process will be followed in dealing with each other's citizens. Both parties reiterated their commitment to refraining from any acts of destabilization against each other," the communique read.

Also, they agreed to finalise the extradition treaty in order to provide a framework for the future exchange of criminal fugitives.

Meanwhile, authorities in both countries continue to block each other's news websites with Uganda blocking the Rwandan mouthpiece, New Times Rwanda, while Rwanda is blocking major Ugandan websites including The Observer, New Vision, Daily Monitor, Chimpreports, Nile Post among others.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Governance
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
Kenyan Woman to Face Charges After Body Found In Septic Tank

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.