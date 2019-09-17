Liberia: Ellen Off to the UN

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf travelled on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to participate in meetings in the margins of the United Nations relating to her role as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador and member of Bill Gates and Malaria Council.

She will also go to Washington DC to perform assignments with Georgetown University.

According to a release issued by the office of the former President over the weekend said before former President Sirleaf's departure on Thursday, September 12, 2019, a team led by the Country Director of Cote d'Ivore-Liberia- Sierra Leone- Guinea (CLSG) Interconnection Project visited the former president to brief her on the status on the project that was consummated during her Chairmanship at ECOWAS for the four country in the MRU.

The CLSG is completing the construction of a 1303-kilometer power line project (225 kV) linking Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. The Project includes one (1) Control Center (SCADA) and twelve (12) substations, four (4) of which are in Liberia, five (5) in Sierra Leone and two (2) in Guinea and one (1) in Cote d' Ivoire.The Team informed her that by December of this year, Liberia four (4) substations will be switched on to increase the capacity of Liberia national electricity grid.