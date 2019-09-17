Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Visits Accident Victims

16 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has been visiting with victims of the Saturday's August 31, 2019 tragic motor accident, currently undergoing medical treatment at the JFK Hospital in Monrovia.

The Vice president has also dispatched some senior members of her office including the Policy Specialist Mr. Anthony Kesselly and the Security Specialist Madam Ciatta Clarke to meet with family members of the deceased and victims of the accident.

According to a Press Release from the Office of the Vice President, the team has been holding discussions with family members, some of whom are in Bong, Margibi and Montserrado Counties, while reiterating the Vice President's regret over the situation.

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, while returning from Bong Mines, Bong County where she served as keynote speaker of the Botoe Barclay High School, a pilot vehicle in the Vice President's convoy was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi at the 15th gate intersection on the Kakata Monrovia, Highway.

Three people have been confirmed dead in the tragic accident while the others in both vehicles are being treated at the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia.The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia expresses its deep regrets over the incident and extends condolences to the families of the deceased; prayers are being offered for the speedy recovery of those injured.

