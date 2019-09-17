Liberia: Who Chops What?

16 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberian entrepreneur Christopher Hayes Onanuga, owner of CT Com Liberia has been talking. He says the Minister of State, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and National Security Chief Sam Sayon are among key government officials who have hatched up plans to rob him of his dully earned money which was a commission his consultancy firm received from China Union, just to divide it among themselves.

The amount in question is being put at US$1.9m out of US$4m, which the government now claims was fraudulently earned by Mr. Onanuga and therefore, has ordered that his account at GT Bank in Monrovia be frozen for alleged money laundering.

But this paper independently learned that the amount in question is actually US$700, 000 and the government wants to close out Mr. Onanuga.

The matter has since been before the Supreme Court of Liberia, after Mr. Onanuga took the matter before the superior court for redress and has even threatened to go before the ECOWAS court.

But as if the threats issued by Mr. Onanuga, who is also a tourism expert were not enough, Liberia's Solicitor General Seymah Cyrenius Cephus, held a press conference last week in Monrovia and announced that an indictment was out against the former, who is presently in the U.S., seeking medical attention. In fact, The Solicitor-General claims there is an indictment and an arrest warrant out for him.

However, in an interview with this paper Sunday, September 15, Mr. Onanuga described as untrue allegations levied against him by Cllr. Cephus and claims that the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into the matter.

"Not a word was true in the Solicitor General's press conference and I am going to mess them up," Mr. Onanuga said."I am responding tomorrow. He says I continued to move account right and center and that there is a writ of arrest for me. Yet he says until I am arrested, the indictment cannot be opened, which should be true. But he went ahead to state how my account was frozen with $1.9m. I never ever got that," he fumed.

Mr. Onanuga said allegations that he even has an account at UBA or United Bank of Africa Liberia Limited is also untrue. "He said I moved monies from my account in UBA to my account in GT Bank; I never own any kind of account in UBA."I do not have more than one and it is not personal, but company. He says I have several fraudulent accounts in GT Bank - since checks were deposited in GT Bank [by] CT Com Liberia , it has been right there." He said.

He denied that there is an arrest warrant out for him, saying how can there be a writ of arrest when there is no investigation.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is still tight-lip on the issue as both government and Mr. Onanuga spilled their beans in the open. See documentary details in PDF.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.