Liberia: Who Chops What?

Liberian entrepreneur Christopher Hayes Onanuga, owner of CT Com Liberia has been talking. He says the Minister of State, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and National Security Chief Sam Sayon are among key government officials who have hatched up plans to rob him of his dully earned money which was a commission his consultancy firm received from China Union, just to divide it among themselves.

The amount in question is being put at US$1.9m out of US$4m, which the government now claims was fraudulently earned by Mr. Onanuga and therefore, has ordered that his account at GT Bank in Monrovia be frozen for alleged money laundering.

But this paper independently learned that the amount in question is actually US$700, 000 and the government wants to close out Mr. Onanuga.

The matter has since been before the Supreme Court of Liberia, after Mr. Onanuga took the matter before the superior court for redress and has even threatened to go before the ECOWAS court.

But as if the threats issued by Mr. Onanuga, who is also a tourism expert were not enough, Liberia's Solicitor General Seymah Cyrenius Cephus, held a press conference last week in Monrovia and announced that an indictment was out against the former, who is presently in the U.S., seeking medical attention. In fact, The Solicitor-General claims there is an indictment and an arrest warrant out for him.

However, in an interview with this paper Sunday, September 15, Mr. Onanuga described as untrue allegations levied against him by Cllr. Cephus and claims that the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into the matter.

"Not a word was true in the Solicitor General's press conference and I am going to mess them up," Mr. Onanuga said."I am responding tomorrow. He says I continued to move account right and center and that there is a writ of arrest for me. Yet he says until I am arrested, the indictment cannot be opened, which should be true. But he went ahead to state how my account was frozen with $1.9m. I never ever got that," he fumed.

Mr. Onanuga said allegations that he even has an account at UBA or United Bank of Africa Liberia Limited is also untrue. "He said I moved monies from my account in UBA to my account in GT Bank; I never own any kind of account in UBA."I do not have more than one and it is not personal, but company. He says I have several fraudulent accounts in GT Bank - since checks were deposited in GT Bank [by] CT Com Liberia , it has been right there." He said.

He denied that there is an arrest warrant out for him, saying how can there be a writ of arrest when there is no investigation.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is still tight-lip on the issue as both government and Mr. Onanuga spilled their beans in the open. See documentary details in PDF.