Liberia: Gabriel Nyenkan Sacked

President George Manneh Weah has finally sacked controversially seated head of the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), former Rep. Gabriel Nyenkan who took office using armed police to dethrone the then sitting LEITI head of secretariat Mr. Konah Karmo.

"Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader has directed the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) to replace Mr. Gabriel Nyenkan," the Executive Mansion says in a statement.

On being appointed to the position by President Weah, Mr. Nyenkan with the backing of armed police officers, eagerly ousted his predecessor Mr. Karmo who was still serving his term, ignoring public outcry against the president's decision.

However, President Weah has urged the Committee to follow all procedures, including a competitive vetting process, to find the new LEITI's Head of Secretariat.

LEITI was created by an act to support government's effort in promoting transparency and accountability over the management of revenues from Liberia's extractive resources, ensuring that all citizens benefit from such resources.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Mr. Gabriel Nyenkan as Advisor on Communications to the Presidency.The Executive Mansion says Mr. Nyenkan's appointment takes effect as of Monday, 16 September.Nyenkan joins a team of communicators working with the Presidency that include a Director of Communications, a Press Secretary and Deputy Press Secretary, among many other staff.