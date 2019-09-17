South Africa: In the Absence of Fathers, Gender Sensitivity Should Begin in the Classroom

16 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

Those who attribute the wave of violence against women and children to insufficient policing must think again. The problem lies much deeper: It is an educational problem which requires a national intervention strategy.

The wave of violence against women and children afflicting our country is a national crisis similar to that last seen when PW Botha announced a national emergency. Just three days ago Minister Bheki Cele announced that for the period March 2018 till April 2019 the number of rape cases and sex-related crime increased by 4.6% in a country which already has a reputation of having one of the highest crime rates in the world. This sent shock waves through the country. Officially 52,420 cases were reported last year, which means a woman is raped every eight hours in South Africa.

Over the past weekend, we saw marches and riots as South Africans demonstrated their anger. We are experiencing a revolt, but this time the conflict extends over all boundaries. The enemy is men, specifically men who treat women with disrespect.

This group of men does not consist of those who hide in dark places and await their prey like predators. It goes much deeper. From the most...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

