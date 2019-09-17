South Africa: Ramaphosa's Envoys Arrive in Nigeria in Pan-African Reconciliation Bid

17 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys have arrived in Nigeria to help repair South Africa's damaged relations with the country after recent attacks on foreigners. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, meanwhile, blamed the media for the country's xenophobic image.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 16 September continued to condemn attacks on foreigners as the envoys he has tasked with visiting seven African countries to improve South Africa's image on the continent arrived in Nigeria.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for violence. The criminality and the looting that was brought upon the homes and businesses of foreign nationals is something that is totally unacceptable," said the president, speaking at the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union congress in Durban.

"This nation knows all too well the trauma and the pain that intolerance and discrimination brings and we will not inflict such trauma on anyone else. Immigrants must not be made into scapegoats nor must we take our legitimate frustrations with the slow pace of economic and social reform out on immigrants who've come to our country," he continued.

Ramaphosa has been attempting to improve South Africa's international reputation after mob violence and looting, targeted particularly at foreigners from other African countries,...

