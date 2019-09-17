Sudan: Madani stresses importance of industrial and commercial sector in development of economy

16 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has affirmed the important role played by the industrial and commercial sector in the development of the national economy.

Upon receiving a number of files pertaining to the sectors of industry and commerce from the Undersecretary of Ministry Engineer Abdul-Rahman Ajab Ahmed and addressing the employees of the ministry, Madani called for accompanying the private sector as a key partner partner with the public sector during the coming period through establishment of a number of joint projects in the field of small and medium industries and activation of cooperative associations.

The minister said that the ministry was working on a plan to increase production, activate performance and agitate inspiration for the implementation of the emergency program planned by the state for the next (200) days, referring to a number of priority issues, especially in the field of peace, development, the fight against corruption and the inclusion of women and youth in positions of the decision making in accordance with the laws and standards, explaining that the partnership must be positive to be reflected on the people's livelihood and the development of society, taking into account justice and equality without any exception to anyone, regardless of their position in the state to prevent corruption.

The Minister of Trade and Industry pointed out that Sudan was a rich country enjoys enormous capabilities and resources that contribute to boosting the economy, believing that developed countries have risen on the sectors of industry and trade as they contribute to the increase of exports and regulation of markets, pointing to his ministry concern with computerization and state policies to encourage investors and producers.

