Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi meets UN Resident Representative in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi has affirmed the readiness of the specialized agencies of the United Nations to support the economic emergency program, particularly with regard to the job creation to address the issue of unemployment for youth in the transitional period or the next eight months.

This came during his meeting at his office Monday in the ministry with the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, in the presence of the Director of External Finance Azhari Idris. Dr. Al-Badawi pointed to the confidence building project to finance the census of population and agriculture as one project involving a large number of young people in which they are trained to provide quality jobs for them during the coming period. The meeting reviewed ideas for coordinating the efforts of the international community in this project. The Minister of Finance revealed the project of identity card or biological identity, considering this project as one of the most important projects in the current stage, indicating that it is a necessary condition for the process of transition to comprehensive basic income.

Dr. Al-Badawi stressed that the icon of the social and economic project would be the addressing of the cost of living and besieging the problems related to smuggling and corruption, indicating that the project is linked to the provision of services to the children and health care, pointing out that these issues will be in the biological identity card and will contain the definition of each Sudanese citizen through one card, referring to the importance in programming the development and service projects.

For her part, the UN Resident Representative in Sudan pointed out to the readiness of UN agencies to contribute to development and peace-building issues, adding that the strategy of the UN agencies for support focuses on several axes including basic services, good governance, rule of law, sustainable development, poverty alleviation and environment, pointing to the importance of finding aid coordination mechanism in the next stage.