Gambia: Somehow Something Is Changing

17 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The decision to resign when caught up in a scandal affecting a family member but had his resignation turned down by the President was a sign of adhering to the standard of good practice in public administration. The decision to hand over diplomatic passport after queries were raised in the public space regarding their issuance to family members who had no connection with public office proves that criticism should not be taken as an indictment but a challenge to provide remedies to what could undermine the integrity of a public officer.

The standards are being set. Will they be adhered to by all? The future will tell. The lesson however is clear. Integrity matters in public office. Transparency cannot be avoided and accountability is the only protection that guards a public officer from being vulnerable.

