Rwanda: Men Dominate Senatorial Provincial Seats

Photo: Emmanuel Kwizera/New Times
The National Electoral Commission’s chairperson Kalisa Mbanda speaking in the Senatorial elections at Kigali City Hall on September 16, 2019.
17 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

Only four out of the 12 successful candidates who were elected to represent the four provinces and the City of Kigali in Rwanda's third senate are women, according to the results.

The four are Adrien Umuhire and Pélagie Uwera, from Southern Province; Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, from Western Province; and Laetitia Nyinawamwiza, from Northern Province.

The elections took place yesterday morning after nearly two months of campaigns.

The electoral colleges voted in each of the four provinces and the City of Kigali in an exercise where 58 candidates were competing.

Of the 12 elected senators, one is from the City of Kigali, two come from the Northern Province, while each of the other three provinces picked three senators.

The Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission, (NEC) Charles Munyaneza, told The New Times in an exclusive interview that, overall, the preparations and turn-up was good.

"When you look at the results, you can see that there was a high level of competition. We could see it even during the campaign period that it would be a tight race in most places because there was good participation and lots of enthusiasm to vote," he said.

Munyaneza said that the competitiveness exhibited is good for democracy.

"They basically shared the votes, the margins were too tight," he said.

Rwanda's Senate is made up of 26 members - including the 12 members who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali and are picked through electoral colleges - and eight senators appointed by the President of the Republic.

The Consultative Forum for Political Parties picks four senators, while both public and private tertiary institutions elect one senator.

Read the original article on New Times.

More on This
Rwandans Elect Provincial Senators
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.