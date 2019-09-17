Zimbabwe: All Set for Road Building, Maintenance and Repair Workshop

16 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

With Zimbabwe battling to upgrade and resuscitate its dilapidated road infrastructure across the country, a technical training services giant, AfriSkills, has organised a three-day workshop on road building, maintenance and repair aimed at furnishing and preparing professionals in road construction and related fields with the ever-evolving complexities of the field.

Running under the theme Fundamentals of Road Building, Maintenance, and Repairs, the workshop will be held from the 18th to the 20th of September in Harare.

Speaking to this publication, organisers of the event stressed the importance of the program towards equipping infrastructure development professionals with modern technological skills and evolving art in road maintenance and building.

"Engineering is an ever-evolving profession like any other hence the need for professionals in this field to attend such workshops and catch up with the latest innovations.

"Also, human lives depend on the quality of work engineers deliver which makes it paramount for them to always stay on their toes on latest developments," said AfriSkills regional programs consultant Lloyd Chikati.

The workshop will be addressed by veteran engineer, Bernard Musarurwa, who has over 36 years of post-graduate experience in civil engineering projects.

It will touch on topics that include, Routine Road Inspection and Establishing Maintenance Needs, Tendering - Preparation, Documentation and Professional Submission, The Construction Process, Asphalt Construction Basics among a host of road construction issues.

