Liberia: UL Alumni Donate Sporting Materials

The Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL), at home and in the United States has donated a consignment of sporting materials and a full band set to the University in support of its sporting activities.

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General, Alumnus Thomas Doe Nah made the presentation Monday, 16 September on behalf of the U.S. - based Alumni headed by Mr. Melvin Howard to the president of the Alumni in Liberia Mr. James S. Davis, II, on Capitol Hill.The donation was subsequently turned over to UL Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. William Ezra Allen.

Receiving the donation, Dr. Allen says the University has been looking for the days it can restore and revive the healthy academic rivalry [that it had in the past with its compatriots, including Cuttington University]."What you have done today, you have stimulated, you have added fuel that will enable us to reactivate that rivalry. So thank you very much," Dr. Allen says.

"These items come at a time where we don't only need them, but we are going to use them," Dr. Allen says, adding that the University already has a scheduled game with Cuttington.In further appreciation of the Alumni Association's support to the University, Dr. Allen recalls that few months back he on behalf of the University received a little over US$12,000 from the Alumni president in Liberia Mr. James Davis.

On behalf of UL administration, the faculty and students, Dr. Allen expresses deepest appreciation to the Alumni for the donation.Earlier, LRA Commissioner General Alumnus Thomas Doe Nah made the presentation of a full band set that includes drums, guitar and trumpet along with sporeting materials to the University on behalf of the AAUL in the United States.

Presenting the donation, Mr. Nah indicates that many times in Liberia there is much talk and less action, but he is pleased today that "we have transcended talk and we are now acting."According to Mr. Nah, UL Alumni both at home and abroad have been concerned about what contribution they can make to the University."But I want to say that this presentation lays the foundation for us to take Alumni contribution to higher heights," he says.

According to him, UL Alumni based in Liberia also contributed to the donation in the tune of US$12,000 of the US$20,000 that was allocated.

For his part, UL Alumni president in Liberia Mr. James S. Davis, II, says he is excited by the donation.He applauds the gesture of the UL Alumni by coming back to bless the institution that has prepared them and the next generation by giving back for what they have learned over the years.

"Few months ago we were in this same room when we made the official donation of twelve thousand United States dollars from the University of Liberia Alumni Association in Liberia. The AAUL is the parent organization of all alumni around the world," he says.Mr. Davis names some of those who contributed to the initiative as former UL Visitor ex-president Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, Bishop John Innis, National Social Security, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, Dr. Walter Wiles, among others.