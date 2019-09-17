Liberia: Weah Issues Proclamation to Extend Legislative Sitting

17 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah, has issued a Proclamation for the 54th National Legislature to extend its Second Regular Session for aperiod of two weeks beginning September 15, thru the 30th, 2019.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in concurrence with Article 32 (b) of the Liberian Constitution, which provides that the President shall, on the President's own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by Proclamation extend a Regular Session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a Special or Extraordinary Session of that August Body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

In accordance with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of this Republic, a Certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each has been laid before the President on September 12, 2019 for the extension of the Second Regular Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia for the period of two (2) weeks beginning Sunday, 16th of September, A. D. 2019 and ends on the 30th of September, A. D. 2019, to allow the National Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act upon pressing matters of national concern.

Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, a Proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after receipt of the Certificate by the President of the Republic of Liberia.

