Liberia: International Bank Gets Anti-Money Laundering Award

press release

International Bank Liberia Limited (IBLL) recently received the best in Anti-Money Laundering Compliance in Liberia Award by the Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA) at the 2019 ACCPA Compliance Conference held in South Africa.

According to a press release issued by the Bank on 16 September, the 2019 ACCPA Compliance Conference was held under the theme "Improving Risk & Compliance Standards in Africa, at Hilton Hotel, in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on August 29 & 30, 2019.

The release says IBLL was nominated for the award along with four other banks from Liberia and was also nominated for the continental award ofMost Improved Compliance Program.

According to the ACCPA, IBLL won the award as a result of the bank "making the most commitment towards the Risk & Compliance function at the institution."Nominees and winners of the ACCPA Award are determined using ACCPA Score assessment which assesses the strengths of a financial institution'scompliance program.

The areas of risk and compliance commitment include professional certification for the risk and compliance staff, risk and compliance training for employees, customer verification, transaction screening and PEP screening.Other areas assessed during the evaluation process include sponsorship for staff to attend risk compliance events and attitude and competency of the risk and compliance staff.

According to IBLL Chief Executive Officer, Henry F. Saamoi, the recognition serves to highlight the bank's commitment to adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards of banking, boosting the confidence of customers and the public, and IBLL pledges to maintain such high standards.

The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa is the Gold Standard for Risk & Compliance professionalcertification in Africa.

It assesses the strength of the Risk & Compliance function at financial institutions every year and recognizes the institutions that are making the most commitment.