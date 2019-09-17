Somalia: Insecurty Remains Main Challange in Somalia-Human Rights Council

Insecurity remains the main challenge in Somalia, a Human Rights Council commissioned study has concluded.

The independent report The Independent Expert argues that Somalia has recorded considerable progress in establishing conditions for the enjoyment of human rights with the support of the international community.

"Notwithstanding the significant progress in the security, political and human rights landscape, many human rights challenges remain. Insecurity remains the main problem. The Somali people have endured conflict for almost three decades, which has exacerbated vulnerabilities and eroded social values and institutions. The support of the international community is crucial to rebuild and consolidate federal and State institutions, the rule of law, and the justice and security sectors", read part of the study.

It continued "Although the clan system has positive aspects, it perpetuates discrimination against women, members of minority clans and internally displaced persons across the country. It is necessary for the Federal Government to adopt legislation, and implement that which is already in place, to eliminate sexual and gender-based violence and human rights abuses against internally displaced persons, members of minority clans, persons with disabilities and marginalized people. The Federal Government must ensure the implementation of the human rights obligations assumed by Somalia, which are also enshrined in the subnational constitutions".

Heightened Security as Farmajo lands in Galmugud State Ethiopia's PM in Bid stem breakaway Somaliland gives Mogadishu tough conditions on negotiation It added "Inter- and intra-clan conflicts are caused by competition for resources and the lack of protection afforded to weaker clans. Part of the solution to the intra-clan conflicts is the establishment of structures and mechanisms for the management and

the utilization of resources, such as land and water. The traditional customary system (xeer) should be revitalized as part of a reconciliation process to address the root causes of the conflicts"