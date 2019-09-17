Somalia: Constitution of Galmudug Unified Administration Underway-Farmajo

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has announced that the process of establishing a unified administration in Galmudug is underway.

The president spoke as he chaired the chaired the Galmudug Reconciliation Conference, said they were looking forward to an administration that would share the aspirations and aspirations of the communities in Galmudug.

The President commended the united efforts at the Federal and State levels that led to the organizing and convening of this Conference, praising the community, the intelligence and integrity of the Galmudug maritime environment and standing together to achieve this historic opportunity.

"Reconciliation has not been working for the last few months and we have seen the fruits of it all. The reconciliation process leads us to the second phase of the selection and establishment of a strong Galmudug administration. "

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo pledged to the people of Galmudug that the Federal Government of Somalia stands by them with their constant support and the achievement of their aspirations and progress.

The President called on cultural, youth, religious, business, women and politicians in Galmudug to unite and join hands in order to achieve a united, progressive, prosperous and peaceful Galmudug community.