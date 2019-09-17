Tanzania: President Magufuli Revokes Appointment of Two 'Quarrelling' District Heads

17 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Tuesday September 17 revoked the appointment of Malinyi District Commissioner Mr Majura Mateko Kasika and the municipality's Executive Director Mr Mussa Elias Mnyeti.

A press release from the Directorate of Presidential Communications (Statehouse) said the two officials would be replaced. "New appointments would be made in the due course," said the press release.

The President's decision comes just a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa decried a tendency of some presidential appointees in Malinyi District who fuel animosity between themselves.

"It's a shame that President Magufuli appointed some young men to become leaders but all people hear are conflicts between these appointees," said PM Majaliwa during his tour of Morogoro Region.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.