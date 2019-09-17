Tanzania: President Magufuli Revokes Appointment of Two 'Quarrelling' District Heads

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Tuesday September 17 revoked the appointment of Malinyi District Commissioner Mr Majura Mateko Kasika and the municipality's Executive Director Mr Mussa Elias Mnyeti.

A press release from the Directorate of Presidential Communications (Statehouse) said the two officials would be replaced. "New appointments would be made in the due course," said the press release.

The President's decision comes just a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa decried a tendency of some presidential appointees in Malinyi District who fuel animosity between themselves.

"It's a shame that President Magufuli appointed some young men to become leaders but all people hear are conflicts between these appointees," said PM Majaliwa during his tour of Morogoro Region.