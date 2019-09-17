Sudan: Session On Treatment of Collective Injuries Starts in Al Fasher

Al- Fasher — The Emergency Administration of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in North Darfur, held Monday, in cooperation with WHO a training session in the field of the treatment of collective injuries, which targeted (40) learners, including doctors and nurses at Al- Fasher Hospital and Rural hospitals.

The Director of the General Administration for therapeutic Medicine at the Ministry of Health, Suleiman Mohamed Suleiman, asserted in his address at the opening the workshop the importance of the session in the training of medical cadres medical to be able to confront the problem of collective injuries in the state.

The representative of WHO, Dr. Mohamed Yousif Ahmed, said that the training session is considered modern one and aims to the training and qualification of medical cadres and to upgrade the capability to overcome the emergency cases caused by collective events and disasters.

He added that the session will continue for five days to review working papers about emergency and collective disasters and ways of treatment.