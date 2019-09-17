Sudan: Joint Communiqué Issued By the End of Eritrean President Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Eritrean President, Isaias Afewerki, has concluded a two-day visit to Sudan.

Hereunder SUNA published the joint communiqué issued by the end of the Eritrean President's visit to the country:-

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afewerki, paid a generous visit to Sudan accompanied by a high-level delegation from 14-15 September 2019, during which he met with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, His Excellency Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and discussed the political and security issues of common concern.

The visit was dominated by a spirit of fraternity and a constructive discussion on issues of common concern which expressed the willingness of the leadership of the two countries to turn to broader horizons in their cooperation based on the strong historical relations between the peoples of Sudan and Eritrea.

President Isaias Afewerki expressed his wishes to the government and people of Sudan to continue progress and prosperity and to surpass the transitional period with success.

On his part, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Transitional Council, expressed his pleasure at this historic visit and wishes of prosperity and prosperity to neighboring Eritrea, pointing to the deeply rooted ties between the two countries and great role awaiting them regionally and internationally.

The joint communiqué stated that based on the historical relations between the two countries and the continuation of the fraternal and distinguished relations between them and their affirmation to respect the principles of national sovereignty, mutual respect and territorial integrity of both countries, the Republic of Sudan and the State of Eritrea have agreed to cooperate in the following fields:

1. Cooperation in the defense and military fields, including land, air, navy, defense industries, training, and medical services.

2. Cooperation in the economic fields, including (trade, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, mining, livestock and fisheries.