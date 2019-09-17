Liberia/Chad: Joel Johnson Ruled Out of Liberia's AFCON Qualifiers Against Chad

"I will come back strong as never in the name of Jesus, Amen," - Joel Johnson

National team right-back Joel Johnson is set to spend some time on the sidelines after he suffered a foot injury during Liberia's return-leg match against Sierra Leone at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Johnson laid on the turf in the 53rd minute during the game and was later replaced by Belarus-based Eugen Swen, who played the remainder of the game.

The Spanish-born Liberian, who has been impressive since his debut on September 9, 2018, against DR Congo, did not realize that he had suffered from such an injury that will keep him out for 10 weeks.

"Unfortunately the suspicions were true, I suffered a break in the second metatarsal of my left foot in the last qualifying match. I will be out for the next 10 weeks. In spite of the bad, it was worth the pain because we did it! And that is the important thing, I will come back strong as never in the name of Jesus, Amen," Johnson posted on his official Instagram page.

Two days to his club Charlotte Independence game against New York Red Bulls II, defender Johnson posted: "I feel so bad that I won't be able to be out on the field with my teammates and be a part of finishing the season strong. Without a doubt I will be there to support my team in every other way I can. I am so thankful for my Charlotte Independence family and I hope to be back in on time!"

Johnson has so far made 11 caps for Liberia national team and will be absent from the squad when the Lone Star face Chad in the preliminaries of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers both home and away in October.