Nigeria: Self-Crowned Youngest Billionaire, Tunde Biletiri Challenges Huspuppi, Mompha

Young and wealthy publisher Of Black celebrity Magazine, Tunde Biletiri has set the social media on fire with his claim that he is richer than Huspuppi and Mompha.

The young publisher who called himself the youngest billionaire said both of them are broke and can't be compared with the real wealth he controls.

In an Instagram post on his official page,@biletiri he claimed that while they are eager to meet governors, he is busy sponsoring elections behind the scene.

Billionaires don't make noise, don't be deceived by what @huspuppi and @mompha display on the internet they are broke niggas... .Dangote won't pose with his bag of cement... ... #1billion well spent... ...

I get money to the extent I dey busy some Governors calls, they wanna meet the Governors but we sponsor Governors election...

VANGUARD