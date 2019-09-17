Nigeria: Self-Crowned Youngest Billionaire, Tunde Biletiri Challenges Huspuppi, Mompha

17 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Young and wealthy publisher Of Black celebrity Magazine, Tunde Biletiri has set the social media on fire with his claim that he is richer than Huspuppi and Mompha.

The young publisher who called himself the youngest billionaire said both of them are broke and can't be compared with the real wealth he controls.

In an Instagram post on his official page,@biletiri he claimed that while they are eager to meet governors, he is busy sponsoring elections behind the scene.

Billionaires don't make noise, don't be deceived by what @huspuppi and @mompha display on the internet they are broke niggas... .Dangote won't pose with his bag of cement... ... #1billion well spent... ...

I get money to the extent I dey busy some Governors calls, they wanna meet the Governors but we sponsor Governors election...

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.