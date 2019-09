Nigeria's Headline Inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in August.

The headline inflation reduced from 11.08 per cent in July to 11.02 per cent in August.

Food Inflation reduced from 13.39 per cent in July to 13.17 per cent in August while Core Inflation reduced from 8.80 per cent in July to 8.68 per cent in August.

The inflation figures were provided by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.