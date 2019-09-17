South Africa: SA's Myeki, Henriques Heading to Whispering Pines

Cape Town — Zethu Myeki wants to keep her recent winning run of form going for the upcoming Spirit International , where she will be flying the flag for South Africa with Symone Henriques , Martin Vorster and Sam Simpson .

The GolfRSA Proteas will be joining a world class field in the prestigious biennial event at Whispering Pines from November 7-9 .

After runner-up finishes in the Southern Cape Women's Open and Limpopo Ladies Championship, Myeki struck double gold in September. She backed up a 26-stroke victory in the Northern Cape Open at Sishen Golf and Country Club with a three-shot triumph in the Ekurhuleni Women's Open at Benoni Lake Golf Club and shot to second in the Women's Open Amateur rankings.

"It's so great to hit this run of form before we leave for the United States," said the 25-year-old Randpark golfer.

"I have been working with Costanza Trussoni on my game for about two years now and everything we worked on combining well in the last couple of months. I am striking the ball better than I have done in years, my short game is dependable and I feel very confident with the putter in my hand.

"I am making better decisions on the course and mentally I have also turned a corner. I am able to stay in the moment and play shot-for-shot and I can concentrate on my own shots and playing the course without worrying what my opponents are doing.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with Symone and the others in Texas. I have represented South Africa before but this will be the first time I will compete in a field of this stature. I am pleased to be taking my A-Game on my first trip to the United States."

GolfRSA Elite Squad members Myeki and Henriques and GolfRSA National Squad duo Vorster and Simpson will be competing for the country's first success in the Spirit International, which is played in alternate years to the World Amateur Team Championship.

In 2005, George Coetzee, Josh Cunliffe, Ashleigh Simon and Kelli Shean sealed South Africa's best performance with a runner-up finish and in 2013, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Louis Taylor, Kim Williams and Lara Weinstein claimed the country's third top finish.

"Unfortunately our players missed out in 2017 when the organisers were forced to cancel the event duo to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey," said Womens Golf South Africa President Sally Greasley.

"The field is capped at 80 players from 20 countries and each country is represented by a team of four players who compete in five competitions that run concurrently over the 72-holes of best ball competition.

"The competitions include the International Team event that combines the best scores of the Men's and Women's teams, as well as Men's Team and Women's Team competitions and Men's and Women's Individual Competitions.

"Martin and Sam have already proved a lethal combination with their victories in the 2019 All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge and the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup winners and I believe Zethu and Symone will also combine well.

"They represented Gauteng in several SA Women's Inter-Provincial and WGSA 72-Hole Teams Competitions and both girls have proven in international competition that they can keep a cool head under pressure."

Apart from enjoying a career-best season, Myeki brings a wealth of experience to the team.

"Zethu competed in two Regional All-Africa Challenge Trophy events, and led the individual scoring in the 2019 Regional All Africa Challenge Trophy in Eswatini," Greasley said.

"She also gained valuable experience competing in the All India Ladies Amateur Championship two years ago and she did an absolutely brilliant job managing our Youth Olympians Kaiyuree Moodley and Cole Stevens in Argentina last year."

Henriques from Glenvista represented South Africa twice in the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge and the Junior Golf World Cup.

"Symone has also enjoyed a great 2019 season, highlighted by seven top fives, including four runner-up finishes," Greasley said.

"She left for the United States in August to take up a golf scholarship at Daytona State College and should be nicely settled by the time the Spirit International tees off.

"All four players have worked incredibly hard and are deserving recipients of the honour to represent their country. The Spirit International is always fiercely competitive and we are excited to see not only how they fare, but for them to gain experience in such a world-class field."

Source: Sport24