South Africa: Illegal Firearms Seized in Operations

press release

Police in KwaZulu-Natal seized three unlicensed firearms at Ekombe. A man (59) is due to appear in the Ekombe Magistrate's Court today. The police officers followed up information with regards to illegal firearms at Gwiji last night. The homestead was identified and a search was conducted. Two pistols and a shotgun with ammunition were seized. During the operation a man (37) was also arrested for possession of a bag containing dagga at Mlambomunye in Ekombe.

The police operations to remove illegal firearms in the hands of criminals in the province have been intensified. At Hattingspruit outside Dundee, two suspects were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms. The police officers were conducting crime prevention duties when they received information with regards to two men in possession of illegal firearms travelling in a taxi. The taxi was travelling from Dundee to KwaMdakane when it was intercepted and searched. Two suspects aged 22 and 29 were arrested and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. It is believed that the two men were on their way to commit crime in the area. They are due to appear in the Glencoe Magistrate's Court today.

In the EThekwini Outer South Cluster, two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized at Umbumbulu and Amanzimtoti last night. Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents, after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court today.