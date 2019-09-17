South Africa: Army Stays for Another Six Months, but Western Cape Government Wants Seat in the Operations Centre

analysis

On the day SANDF troops were due to leave the Cape Flats, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a six-month extension. The move was welcomed by the Western Cape and City of Cape Town administrations, but they demanded a say in operational matters.

After the official confirmation by the office of the Presidency that SANDF troops would remain on the Cape Flats, the Western Cape government has called for more involvement in the planning of operations in the next six months of their deployment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday 16 September -- the day the SANDF was supposed to leave the Cape Flats -- that its stay would be extended until 31 March 2020.

The extension has been tentatively welcomed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who had last week called for the six-month extension. Winde said that "if we want this deployment to be successful and truly make a difference in people's lives, we need to make some operational changes and we all need to be working together".

"The province, City of Cape Town, national government, the SAPS, SANDF and the entire criminal justice chain have to commit to working together, otherwise we will not achieve stabilisation over the next...