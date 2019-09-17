South Africa: Army Stays for Another Six Months, but Western Cape Government Wants Seat in the Operations Centre

17 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

On the day SANDF troops were due to leave the Cape Flats, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a six-month extension. The move was welcomed by the Western Cape and City of Cape Town administrations, but they demanded a say in operational matters.

After the official confirmation by the office of the Presidency that SANDF troops would remain on the Cape Flats, the Western Cape government has called for more involvement in the planning of operations in the next six months of their deployment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday 16 September -- the day the SANDF was supposed to leave the Cape Flats -- that its stay would be extended until 31 March 2020.

The extension has been tentatively welcomed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who had last week called for the six-month extension. Winde said that "if we want this deployment to be successful and truly make a difference in people's lives, we need to make some operational changes and we all need to be working together".

"The province, City of Cape Town, national government, the SAPS, SANDF and the entire criminal justice chain have to commit to working together, otherwise we will not achieve stabilisation over the next...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.