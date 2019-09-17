Namibia: Victims of Otavi-Tsumeb Road Collision Identified

16 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Terttu Newaka

THE police have announced the names of four people who died on Saturday after a sedan car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bakkie on the Otavi-Tsumeb road.

The people who lost their lives as a result of the crash were identified as Helen Domingo (24), Mainjongo Mavis Handura (23), Martha Maranada Tjapwa (1) and Linyondi Azariah Luke Linyondi (3).

The victims' next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

The four victims were in a sedan car which was traveling from Tsumeb on the way to Windhoek when it collided head-on with a Ford Ranger bakkie about 30 kilometres outside Tsumeb on the road to Otavi.

A police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi, said on Sunday that the 24-year-old driver of the sedan and two passengers in the vehicle died at the crash scene. The three-year-old Linyondi died on the way to Ongwediva Medipark.

Shikwambi said three other passengers in the sedan sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Ongwediva Medipark in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, aged 37, and his two passengers sustained slight injuries and were admitted to Tsumeb State Hospital in a stable condition.

