Namibia: Health Extension Workers Raising Funds to Sue Ministry

Six hundred and forty-seven health extension workers have decided to open a trust fund account to raise money that should enable them to hire a lawyer to take the health ministry to court.

In a statement released by the workers' spokesperson, Willem Kayongo, he charged that the ministry's failure to employ them since late last year due to budget constraints was premeditated and planned.

"We are just another victim of corruption and maladministration of those with long hands to enter into the public fund," Kayongo claimed.

He added that donations to the trust account can be done by any Namibian citizen believing in justice, equality and human rights.

The Namibian reported last year that the health ministry had shelved plans to employ newly qualified health extension workers due to financial constraints, after promising them jobs and admitting that the ministry had a staff shortage.

At the time, health ministry spokesperson Manga Libita said: "I can confirm that we are having a total of 620 unemployed community health workers all due to budget cuts."

Libita also said the ministry was consulting other partners to come on board and assist with the situation.