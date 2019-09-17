Namibia: Health Extension Workers Raising Funds to Sue Ministry

16 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Khanyiswa Mogotsi

Six hundred and forty-seven health extension workers have decided to open a trust fund account to raise money that should enable them to hire a lawyer to take the health ministry to court.

In a statement released by the workers' spokesperson, Willem Kayongo, he charged that the ministry's failure to employ them since late last year due to budget constraints was premeditated and planned.

"We are just another victim of corruption and maladministration of those with long hands to enter into the public fund," Kayongo claimed.

He added that donations to the trust account can be done by any Namibian citizen believing in justice, equality and human rights.

The Namibian reported last year that the health ministry had shelved plans to employ newly qualified health extension workers due to financial constraints, after promising them jobs and admitting that the ministry had a staff shortage.

At the time, health ministry spokesperson Manga Libita said: "I can confirm that we are having a total of 620 unemployed community health workers all due to budget cuts."

Libita also said the ministry was consulting other partners to come on board and assist with the situation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.