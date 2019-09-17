Ghana: N&MC Conducts Online Licensing Exams

press release

Nursing and Midwifery students across the country are writing their licensing examination online.

The examination started on September 9, 2019, and is expected to end on September 19, 2019.

A total of 6,425 candidates made up 3,502 registered midwives, 845 registered nurses, 416 RMN and 1,662 post Nurses Assistance Clinical (NAC) and Nurses Assistance Preventive (NAP) are writing the examination in 45 centres across the country.

The Council in 2018 introduced the online licensing examination as part of a four-year partnership with a consortium in the Netherlands, CINOP Global and Advisory services, to build the capacity of the N&MC to conduct licensing examination using advanced ICT solutions to ease strenuous processes involved in the old manual system of licensing examination.

The N&MC is currently the first in West Africa and third in Africa to successfully conduct licensing examination for nurses and midwives.

To avoid challenges associated with innovations, all health training colleges were taken through mock sessions to acquaint the students of the processes involved in the online licensing examination and subsequently, three mock examinations were conducted.

In 2018, the N&MC started the online examination with the three Registered Mental Health Nursing schools in the country -- Pantang Nursing Training College, Accra, Ankafu Nursing Training College, Cape Coast and Yendi College of Health Sciences.

In March this year, a similar examination was conducted for the Post Basic programmes -- peri-operative nursing, ophthalmic nursing and public health nursing. It is expected that by 2020, examination for all the 16 programmes run by the Council will be conducted online.

So far the examination has not recorded any challenges apart from power outages at some centres.