Ghana: 2nd Climate Chance Summit to Be Held in Accra

press release

Ghana is to host the second Climate Chance African Summit which has been scheduled to take place in Accra, from October 16 to 18, 2019.

The summit, which is on the theme: 'Stepping Up Local Climate Action in Africa,' will focus on adaptation and water in Africa; agriculture, food security and reforestation; sustainable building and construction in African; energy efficiency and accessibility in Africa; education and training on Africa; financing and road map for development of African cities in sustainable way.

This was announced by a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Augustine Collins Ntim, at a press briefing in Accra on Friday.

He explained that the summit would gather sub-national and non-state African actors and support their role in climate action; present proposals on climate action and best practice on the African continent in eight thematic areas and follow up on the progress of the African sectoral coalitions and their road maps in a first review of the Climate Chance Summit 2018, in Africa.

"The summit would work and deliver a common message, priority action plans, commitments, concrete proposals and recommendation on climate change challenges from the African sub-national and non-state actors; follow up on the work initiated at the first summit in Abidjan on climate data challenges in sub-Saharan African countries and how to meet the gaps by developing fact-based climate change actions and deepen the existing with the Covenant of Mayors for Sub-Saharan Africa (CoMSSA)," Mr. Ntim added.

The President of the National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana (NALAG), Mr. Bismark Baisie Nkum, said 150 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had registered for the summit and hoped that the remaining MMDAs would register to attend the summit come October.