Lesotho Sevens Finish Sixth in Zambia

16 September 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tisane

LESOTHO'S Rugby Sevens side failed to replicate its recent impressive form in the Zambia Sevens International Tournament where it came sixth last weekend.

The team was crowned the Rugby Sevens South Region champions in a two-day tournament at Bocheletsane in Mantšonyane a fortnight ago and travelled to Zambia last week.

The two-day Zambia tournament saw 10 teams battle for honours with Botswana's Spartans eventually being crowned champions.

Lesotho lost 7-33 to the Spartans on Saturday before losing 10-33 to Zimbabwe and drawing 15-15 with the Shemantors of Zambia.

On Sunday the Morapeli Motaung coached side bagged its only win of the tournament beating Malawi 38-5 before they were hammered 22-0 by Zambia.

Team manager Litšitso Motšeremeli however, blamed the side's performance on fatigue as they travelled to Zambia by road.

"I think the team performed considering that they had just performed in a high intense tournament a few days earlier before travelling to Zambia by road," Motšeremeli said.

"Saturday matches were tough and you could see that the players were tired but they still fought hard. They didn't get enough time to rest and that is what affected them.

"Apart from that, they still performed well against countries like Zimbabwe, who are the current leaders in Sevens Rugby and are playing in the Olympics along with Zambia."

Motšeremeli, who is also the Federation of Lesotho Rugby secretary general, said tournament of this nature are important for exposure of players.

"It is important to play in such competitions because that is where developing teams weigh themselves. In our current category we no longer have any challenge but in the Zambia tournament we played the heavyweights and that will help us. Our players gained exposure and we are satisfied with how they played although they must continue working hard," he said.

Meanwhile, Motšeremeli also said they are working hard to ensure that the domestic league commences after the Rugby World Cup which starts on 20 September 2019 in Japan.

Motšeremeli said in the meantime, they are trying to source sponsors for the league.

"We will be announcing the dates of commencement soon. We are just in negotiations now with two companies that we have approached seeking sponsorship.

"For a long time, we have only been doing it out of love and passion but we think now is the time for us to change things and throw in some money into it," Motšeremeli said.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Sport
Zambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.