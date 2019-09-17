Lesotho: Maloro Off to a Flying Start

16 September 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

FORMER Kick4Life striker Litšeoane Maloro has hit the ground running scoring a brace for her new side Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, who thumped Durban Ladies 6-0 in a SAFA Women's National League (SWNL) tie in Soweto on Saturday.

Maloro, who joined Celtic in June this year, was making her debut after missing the first match of the league on 24 August 2019 due to registration delays.

Kamoli, as the striker is popularly known, and her compatriot Mosili Motšoeneng, both debuted for Celtic after they only got their international transfer certificates on Friday morning.

Maloro said she was happy with her performance considering the high competition in the team.

"I was frustrated that I could not play because of the lack of the ITC but I am excited that it is finally out," Maloro said.

"I wasn't even sure whether or not I would make it into the squad because the competition is stiff here.

"However, I committed to fighting for the team and also to scoring because that is the job of a striker."

Maloro, who was the Women Super League's second-best scorer after LDF Ladies' Kholu Lebakeng with 21 goals last season, said scoring twice in her first match would motivate her going forward.

"My biggest target was to get a goal. I got it and that will be a motivation for me going forward as it will boost my confidence. It has also reduced pressure on me. However, I don't have to lose my head and take my eyes off the ball. We still have a long way to go, so I need to keep trying to give all I can to the team.

"I also wanted to make Basotho proud and I am happy I started on a right path," Maloro said.

Maloro said while she was happy with her reception at the new club, she was still trying to jell with her teammates.

"The reception here has been good and I am happy only that my teammates are yet to appreciate my playing style. However, that will take time," Maloro said.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.