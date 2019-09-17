Lesotho: Maloro Off to a Flying Start

FORMER Kick4Life striker Litšeoane Maloro has hit the ground running scoring a brace for her new side Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, who thumped Durban Ladies 6-0 in a SAFA Women's National League (SWNL) tie in Soweto on Saturday.

Maloro, who joined Celtic in June this year, was making her debut after missing the first match of the league on 24 August 2019 due to registration delays.

Kamoli, as the striker is popularly known, and her compatriot Mosili Motšoeneng, both debuted for Celtic after they only got their international transfer certificates on Friday morning.

Maloro said she was happy with her performance considering the high competition in the team.

"I was frustrated that I could not play because of the lack of the ITC but I am excited that it is finally out," Maloro said.

"I wasn't even sure whether or not I would make it into the squad because the competition is stiff here.

"However, I committed to fighting for the team and also to scoring because that is the job of a striker."

Maloro, who was the Women Super League's second-best scorer after LDF Ladies' Kholu Lebakeng with 21 goals last season, said scoring twice in her first match would motivate her going forward.

"My biggest target was to get a goal. I got it and that will be a motivation for me going forward as it will boost my confidence. It has also reduced pressure on me. However, I don't have to lose my head and take my eyes off the ball. We still have a long way to go, so I need to keep trying to give all I can to the team.

"I also wanted to make Basotho proud and I am happy I started on a right path," Maloro said.

Maloro said while she was happy with her reception at the new club, she was still trying to jell with her teammates.

"The reception here has been good and I am happy only that my teammates are yet to appreciate my playing style. However, that will take time," Maloro said.