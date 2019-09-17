Africa: South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change - Buy, Borrow or Steal It

analysis

A recent survey has found a shocking level of ignorance in South Africa about climate change -- 59% of people surveyed had not heard of climate crisis at all, even though 35% reported that climate conditions for agricultural production had got worse.

Based on its findings, Afrobarometer concludes that there is "a need for policy-makers and activists to build informed core populations that understand climate-change threats". In this regard, South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change (Pan Macmillan South Africa, 2019) by journalists Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild may be just what's needed.

First of all, don't be put off by the title! The Survival Guide is not written in a state of exaggerated panic or hysteria, but it does convey the gravity and full implications of the crisis that will engulf us.

It's also not didactic, judgmental of y/our own climate-damaging habits (and the book will show you that you have many). Neither is it superior or lecture-y as books on portentous subjects sometimes are... What it is, is accessible and unpretentious. Full of simply presented facts (many useful for your own advocacy), references and links; it is evidence-heavy but easy, analytical of the most up to date science...