Africa: South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change - Buy, Borrow or Steal It

17 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

A recent survey has found a shocking level of ignorance in South Africa about climate change -- 59% of people surveyed had not heard of climate crisis at all, even though 35% reported that climate conditions for agricultural production had got worse.

Based on its findings, Afrobarometer concludes that there is "a need for policy-makers and activists to build informed core populations that understand climate-change threats". In this regard, South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change (Pan Macmillan South Africa, 2019) by journalists Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild may be just what's needed.

First of all, don't be put off by the title! The Survival Guide is not written in a state of exaggerated panic or hysteria, but it does convey the gravity and full implications of the crisis that will engulf us.

It's also not didactic, judgmental of y/our own climate-damaging habits (and the book will show you that you have many). Neither is it superior or lecture-y as books on portentous subjects sometimes are... What it is, is accessible and unpretentious. Full of simply presented facts (many useful for your own advocacy), references and links; it is evidence-heavy but easy, analytical of the most up to date science...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
South Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.