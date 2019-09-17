South Africa: Summer in South Africa, Heatwaves and the Very Real Effects of Climate Crisis

16 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

July 2019 was officially 'the hottest month on record, since record-keeping began 140 years ago', said the World Meteorological Organisation, with 'record heat moving towards the Arctic'.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the average global temperature for July 2019 was 0.95°C hotter than the 20th-century average; this statement, which followed another record - June 2019 as the hottest June ever documented - brings the past five years to a record high for temperatures.

The previous record temperature was in July 2016, when El Niño - "a complex weather pattern" born from variations in ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific - brought warmer than average temperatures in North America.

Closer to home, the Department of Environment in May 2019 released a draft report titled Draft national climate change adaptation strategy. In it, the department notes: "There is evidence that extreme weather events in South Africa are increasing, with heatwave conditions found to be more likely, dry spell durations lengthening slightly and rainfall intensity increasing.

"Climate zones across the country are already shifting, ecosystems and landscapes are being degraded, veld fires are becoming more frequent, and overused natural terrestrial and marine systems are under stress."

Heat and extreme...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Climate
Southern Africa
South Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.