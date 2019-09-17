Africa Must Help End the Atrocities in Yemen, and Start By Ending Its Involvement

analysis

With several African states actively complicit in human rights atrocities in Yemen, it is clear the Horn of Africa will not get stability and security without accountability and peace in that country.

My country of Yemen shares more with Africa than just the waters of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden; we also share a long history of migration, trade and diplomatic relations that spans centuries. Just as Yemen's and Africa's pasts are linked, so too will be our futures.

Yet over the past five years, this relationship has descended from friendship to conflict, as several countries in Africa have become embroiled in the devastating war in Yemen.

The Yemen war began in 2014, when the Houthi armed group took over the capital, Sana'a, and then much of the country. It escalated when a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in March 2015.

From the beginning, Africa was involved.

Sudanese forces have fought alongside Yemeni groups backed by the Saudi/UAE-led coalition. From Eritrea's Assab, which the UAE has leased for 30 years, the UAE launches airstrikes, has trained Yemeni forces implicated in grave abuses, including torture, and transferred prisoners, according to...