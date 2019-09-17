Kenya: AK Top Brass Urge Eliud, Doha Marathoners On

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei on Monday had a marathon session in Eldoret.

Tuwei first met the Kenya marathon team for the upcoming IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar before meeting world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who will next month in Vienna, Austra attempt to run the 42km race in under two hours in the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge".

The Kenya marathon squad is expected to jet out of the country on Tuesday next week.

Tuwei said the team was the best they had assembled after careful selection according to their performance in training and they would bring glory back home.

"We came as a federation to check on their progress and encourage them as they finalise their preparations," said Tuwei.

The team consists of former Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, former Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho and Dubai Marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich (women) and defending Worlds champion Geoffrey Kirui, ex-Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata and Amos Kipruto men).

Tuwei also said the track and field team had started training at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

"We expect medals when they compete in Doha," he declared.

He said the team will be kitted from today. "We have everything ready and we are trying to make them comfortable ahead of their departure," added Tuwei.

The championships will begin on September 27.

The women's race will be held on September 27 and the men's on October 5, from midnight, a first in the history of the championships.

According to Edna Kiplagat, the two-time world marathon champion, who is also the team captain, preparations for Doha were almost complete.

"Our training has been good so far and we want to thank Athletics Kenya for their support during this period. It has been an injury-free training and we are looking forward to running in Doha," said Kiplagat.

Other officials present were Team Manager Joseph Kiget, senior vice president in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii, marathon head coach Richard Metto and assistant coach Joseph Cheromei.

Later Tuwei met, easily the greatest marathon runner to have ever lived, Eliud and promptly told him running a marathon in 1:59 minutes was achievable, of course for the great man.

According to Tuwei, the athlete who is also the Olympic champion has shown the world that he can beat that time when he lines up for the race.

"We have seen Kipchoge's progress in the last few years and what we can say is that the athlete might get the mark this time round," said Tuwei.

Already goodies have been lined up for the athlete with Isuzu East Africa offering him a single cab pickup worth Sh4.1 million if he breaks the two-hour marathon barrier during the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge".