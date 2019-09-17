Gambia: Hoyantan to Baye Mandione - 'I'm the Better Wrestler'

Gambia's reigning arena king Hoyantan has lay into Senegalese wrestler Baye Mandione ahead of the duo's fight.

A deal between them is brokered by Senegalese promoter 'Jamaican' in what's sure expected to be a Senegambian important duel.

Though details of the contract is sketchy, Gambia's juggernaut Hoyantan Foroyaa Sport understands, has been offered close to D200,000 plus add-ons while Baye Mandione is reported to have little more than that, according to an unimpeachable source.

The combat was billed for June's end this year but couldn't hold owing to a setback facing the promoter 'Jamaican,' a close bosom of Senegalese king of area Modou Lo.

And ahead of their much anticipated clash, Hoyantan took an aim at his adversary in a recent face to face, claiming he is the better fighter.

'I am a better wrestler than he is. It's up to him. Anyhow he wants it, we will do it that way,' he told a cheering crowd.

The wrestlers were holding out for an additional D50, 000 to agree to stage the bout in November - a request Jamaican baulked at paying instead preferring to pay D20,000 each to compensate for extension of the fight date.

Hoyantan is unbeaten since his entry into the Gambian arena in 2012 packing aside the likes of Tass-sa-yaram, Yaya Jammeh, Action, Gambien and recently Leket Bu Barra based on warnings.

It will be the Club Ndongo Ceesay heavyweight's first battle up against a prominent Baye Mandione who once fought the calibre of Modou Lo, Boy Niang II, Papa Sow, Baboye, Less II and Gris Bordeaux.

Baye Mandione is coming on the back of a surprise defeat to Modou Anta and wishes to rediscover his winning form beginning with a clash with Hoyantan who is not much known to him.