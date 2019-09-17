Senegal: 'I Will Beat You in Two Seconds,' Senegal's Baye Mandione Tells Gambia's King of Arena

17 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Baye Mandione has vowed to give Gambia's Hoyantan a whacking to forget.

The two are pitted together by Senegalese promoter 'Jamaican' - a tie Hoyantan hopes to use as springboard to get noticed in the Senegalese game where the sport is a million dollar enterprise.

'King of wrestling arena in the Gambia and the one in Senegal is different,' Baye Mandione said in his opening remark amid a booing crowd.

'I will beat you in two seconds. I am no stranger in the Gambia. I was here when I was lot younger at Gloucester Street,' he said.

Baye Mandione has twelve victories, eleven defeats and one draw result compared to Hoyantan's nine unbeaten area duels.

Pundits give Mandione favourite tagging in the lead up to the cracker being the more experienced.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Senegal
West Africa
Sport
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.