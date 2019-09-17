Gambia: New Scorpion Call-Up Jobarteh Joins Spanish Club

17 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sal Jobarteh's club-less moments have come to an end after securing a Spanish club. Foroyaa Sport can report.

Representing Sweden at youth levels and a one-time Ajax trialist, Jobarteh, who made his first cap for Gambia in the victory over Guinea Conakry, left third tier Swedish club Nyokoping in August.

The left-sided midfielder joined the club February this year on a short-term deal before being overlooked by the board for an extended contract.

However, he has now gotten a new team in San Roque de Lepe CD, a fourth tier outfit in Spanish football echelon.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal had to be subbed out of the victory over Morocco as he grimaced in agony after just 26th minutes into the first half before Ebrima Sohna was named his replacement.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ramaphosa Appeals to African Leaders to Ease Xenophobic Tension
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.