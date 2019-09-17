Gambia: New Scorpion Call-Up Jobarteh Joins Spanish Club

Sal Jobarteh's club-less moments have come to an end after securing a Spanish club. Foroyaa Sport can report.

Representing Sweden at youth levels and a one-time Ajax trialist, Jobarteh, who made his first cap for Gambia in the victory over Guinea Conakry, left third tier Swedish club Nyokoping in August.

The left-sided midfielder joined the club February this year on a short-term deal before being overlooked by the board for an extended contract.

However, he has now gotten a new team in San Roque de Lepe CD, a fourth tier outfit in Spanish football echelon.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal had to be subbed out of the victory over Morocco as he grimaced in agony after just 26th minutes into the first half before Ebrima Sohna was named his replacement.